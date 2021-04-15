UrduPoint.com
Making Sure Implementation Of Govt Prices For Public Facilitation: DC Lasbela

Thu 15th April 2021

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday said that measures were being taken to ensure implementation of control price list in Lasbela and its suburb areas for provision of facilities to people in the holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views while visiting various markets of Uthal and reviewed the prices and quality of food items including vegetables,fruits and other items.

He also inspected the security arrangements made in the markets to contain the spread of coronavirus under implementation of standing operating procedure (SOPs) and cleanliness.

The DC also inspected the cleanliness and strongly directed the vendors to ensure the supply of standard food items to the people and fixed rates according to control price list. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Lasbela Abdul Hameed Zehri was also present on the occasion.

He strictly instructed shopkeepers and citizens to take precautions in the third wave of coronavirus and ensure the use of masks and wash hands frequently for possible protection.He said legal action would be taken against those vendors not following SOPs issued by the government.

He said Ramadan, all the shopkeepers should provide relief to the citizens by displaying the official price list in front of their shops and stern action would be taken against those violating the price list.

"No compromise will be made on standard of edible items," he added.

The DC also directed Tehsildar Uthal to impose heavy fines on those shopkeepers involved in violation of price list in order to provide maximum relief to masses in the holy month of Ramazan.

