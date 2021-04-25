Making system simpler, more functional to facilitate people: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Mohammad Ashtiaq Armor Sunday said that simplification and operation of the system as per the aspirations of the people was the top priority of the government to solve the problem of air pollution.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation in Peshawar. The delegation demanded funds from various Union Councils of Peshawar, Chamkani, Tarnab and Armar for public issues, complaints and sanitation and elimination of pollution. He said that positive environmental change was taking place in various industries. The provincial minister listened carefully the problems of the delegation and issued orders to the concerned authorities to resolve them expeditiously and said that the present government has taken positive steps to end pollution.

He said that cement and steel industries, stone crushing, hospital waste, brick kilns, caravans, changes in water quality testing system, relocation of waste to proper disposal and disposal and use of biodegradable plastic bags to ensure human life.

He said that the government was formulating a better strategy to make the eco-system pleasant. The delegation extended special thanks to the Provincial Minister for taking interest in resolving their issues.