Making teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) as integral part of lives stressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Dewan of Junagadh and Chairman Muslim Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, on Monday emphasized on making the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) as an integral part of our lives.

He, in a special message, issued on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) said that in the entire history of islam, Sirat-un-Nabi (SAWW) remained the most read and researched topic.

Appreciating the steps taken by the present government, he said that the government was playing an important role in raising awareness of Sirat-un-Nabi (SAWW) at the public level.

Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali while emphasizing the Muslim Ummah, said that on this great and joyous occasion of the arrival of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), we must unite and take strong practical steps to ensure the protection of his honor and dignity.

"We have to produce such scholars who can answer the negative content being published by the enemies of Islam" he said and urged that the scholars would have to play their constructive role regard Sirat-un-Nabi (SAWW) at Spiritual Khangahs and Madrasas.

He further said that to date Muslims have never compromised on the finality of the Prophethood and will never compromise on the finality of Prophethood in future as well.