Making unpopular decisions for protection of people: Ministers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani and Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday said that they were making unpopular decisions only to protect the people and their health from novel coronavirus.

They said that they had no interest in closing down any business and factory but making theses decisions to protect the people.

They stated this while holding a joint press conference here and said that it was not seemed to be possible to open educational institutions in Sindh from June 1, but the final decision will be made after a meeting of the steering committee of the education department.

Secretary Labour Sindh Rashid Solangi was also present on the occasion.

Saeed Ghani said that the labour department had received 61 complaints regarding non-payment of salaries and 12 complaints regarding dismissal and received other complaints that some factory owners had forced workers to resign. He said that in this regard we have initiated action against all of them while for registration of complaints in this regard phone number 021-99243822 and fax number 021-99243355 had also been published through advertisements in newspapers on which workers will be able to register their grievances.