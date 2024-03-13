Makkah Gears Up For Ramadan With Robust Healthcare Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Makkah Health Cluster has announced its readiness for the blessed month of Ramadan.
It has completed operational plans for all hospitals and affiliated health centres to provide integrated medical services at the highest level. The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health supervises all plans.
Eight hospitals and 43 health centres have completed all preparations to implement the plans. Ajyad Emergency Hospital works tirelessly, around-the-clock, to provide health care to Grand Mosque visitors, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Additionally, three emergency centres are available in the Holy Mosque's corridors, all equipped with the latest equipment to deal with emergency cases. The Al-Haram Hospital is operated in the northern courtyards of the Grand Mosque.
The Health Cluster has harnessed all capabilities to equip trained personnel, develop their abilities, and provide required needs. Work continues in all outpatient clinics in all hospitals and centres to receive beneficiaries and provide health care. They also continue to provide medical services and programs at the highest level.
Work is carried out in a highly smooth and streamlined manner between all centres and hospitals affiliated with the Makkah Health Cluster to provide health services between them. This ensures that cases are accepted and transferred between hospitals according to the medical condition in the fastest way possible to promptly ensure health care provision.
All hospitals in Makkah deal with stroke cases via the hotline and in connection with the SEHA Virtual Hospital. They adhere to international standards to deal with stroke cases and save lives.
King Abdullah Medical City is the reference hospital specialising in heart and stroke cases. Cases are transferred to it according to the internationally specified time to deal with strokes as quickly as possible through the management of eligibility for treatment and medical coordination in the Makkah Health Cluster.
Al-Noor Specialist, King Faisal, King Abdulaziz, Hira General, Ajyad, and Maternity and Children Hospitals also deal with all cases through emergency departments that are fully equipped to deal with emergency cases.
