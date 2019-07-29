Makkah Municipality makes preparations for Hajj season

Electric waste pressers and solar energy boxes are among the appliances being utilised by Makkah Municipality ahead of this year's Hajj

The annual pilgrimage has brought more than 925,000 people into the kingdom already, and more are expected to arrive for the religious duty, which lasts from 9-14 August.

Running and maintaining electrical and mechanical works in the tunnels of Makkah and its holy sites is also a top priority for government, Saudi Press Agency reported.

There are a total of 58 tunnels with 39 control stations, nearly 67,000 lighting units, 599 ventilation fans, and 42 backup electric generators, with 40 water pumps and a high-pressure fire extinguishing system is also place.

An extensive monitoring and support plan for the influx of people has been facilitated by the employment of 23,000 workers.

Teams will be responsible for testing food samples, confiscating damaged products, and liaising with government agencies such as the water trucks sterilisation committee.

A total of 32 surveillance centres have also been set up, while field trips and veterinary surveillance will be intensified to detect any epidemiological cases among animals and to ensure the safety of meat provided to pilgrims.