Makkah Municipality Recruits 22,000 People For Hajj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Makkah municipality recruits 22,000 people for Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Makkah municipality has completed preparations for Hajj, including recruiting 22,000 workers to boost pilgrim services.

Spokesperson Osama Zaituni said that the municipality has mobilized all its human and mechanical capacities, supported by assistance teams including public security and scouts, temporary health monitors, as well as a large fleet of equipment and machinery, to provide the highest levels of municipal services to pilgrims.

Zaituni added that the municipality has prepared its 13 sub-municipalities and three subsidiary municipalities, as well as 28 centers in Makkah, geographically distributed to cover the entire area of the holy sites, and provided them with all the machinery and manpower needed, in addition to recruiting 22,000 people to cover all fields, Arab news reported.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports has expressed its readiness to effectively manageprocedures for pilgrims during Hajj at airports, land borders and seaports.

It has also reiterated its commitment to utilizing all available resources to facilitate the entry process for pilgrims, including the implementation of cutting-edge devices at ports to streamline operations.

