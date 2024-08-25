- Home
Makkah Region Deputy Governor Honors Winners Of 44th King Abdulaziz Int'l Quran Competition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz honored the winners of the 44th edition of King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Holy Quran.
According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) this year, the competition drew 174 competitors from 123 countries, with a total prize pool of SAR4 million.
He said this tribute came during the closing ceremony organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance in the Grand Mosque, attended by several princes, ministers, scholars, ambassadors of Arab and Islamic countries, government officials, and mosque preachers in the Makkah region.
Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, who supervises the Kingdom's local and international Quran competitions, delivered a speech in which he stated that "this competition affirms Saudi Arabia's care and concern for the Holy Quran, its memorization, and recitation", he added.
