Makkah Route Initiative Continues To Serve Hajj Pilgrims From Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Makkah Route Initiative continues to serve Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Makkah Route Initiative continues to serve pilgrims from Pakistan by facilitating the procedures for their departure from Islamabad International Airport to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform this year's Hajj 1444 (2023).

Pakistani pilgrims expressed appreciation and gratitude to the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and HRH the Crown Prince for their great efforts to serve pilgrims and facilitate their travel procedures.

The initiative facilitates issuing visas electronically and collecting biometric data, carrying out all travel procedures at the airports of the countries of departure, including ensuring that the pilgrims have a clean bill of health, coding and sorting baggage, according to the transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, SPA reported.

As soon as pilgrims arrive in the Kingdom, pilgrims are offered transportation to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah, and their baggage is delivered to their accommodations.

