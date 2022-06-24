UrduPoint.com

Makkah Transport Approves 6 Bus Routes During Hajj Season

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 08:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Unified Center for Transport in Makkah (Makkah Transport) of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites announced the operation of six bus routes during the Hajj season.

This came in the announcement of the Unified Center's operational plan of the Makkah Bus Project for the Hajj season 1443 AH.

The center said six routes (routes 12, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5) will continue to operate in the city, in addition to the transfer of pilgrims from outside Makkah, whose vehicles are not allowed to enter the holy sites.

Additionally, five stops designated for transporting pilgrims have also been identified, which are: Sharaya and Al Hada parkings, which will be heading to Shaeb0Aamir bus station; and Al Takhassusi, Al Nawariya, and Al Laith parkings, which will be heading to Jabal Al-Kaaba station, Saudi Gazette reported .

The Unified Center said the buses are characterized by a hydraulic system, which contributes to facilitating the process of boarding for persons with disabilities and the elderly.

The buses are also equipped with several safeguards that protect passengers, including fire systems, protection systems, first-aid, surveillance cameras, and collision avoidance systems, as well as e-information screens.

