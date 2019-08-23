UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Makkah's Grand Mosque Courtyard Extension Project Nears Completion

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:50 AM

Makkah's Grand Mosque courtyard extension project nears completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :A project to add more than 3,000 meters square of courtyard space near to the Grand Mosque in Makkah was almost completed.

The extension to the area would help control the movement of crowds near the mosque, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said.

The work was 85 percent completed, he added, Arab news reported on Friday.

The expansion work involves the removal of a number of places designated for ablution and installing them under the stairs of the courtyard. Toilets have also been installed around the edges of the courtyard.

The project, which is due to be completed at the end of this month, aims to increase the capacity of the Grand Mosque and its surrounding courtyards to provide the best service to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and to deal with crowd control and ensure the safety of visitors.

Related Topics

Hajj Makkah Mosque Best Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Germany deliberat ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inquires about Emir of Kuwait&#0 ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

10 hours ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

9 hours ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.