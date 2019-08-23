ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :A project to add more than 3,000 meters square of courtyard space near to the Grand Mosque in Makkah was almost completed.

The extension to the area would help control the movement of crowds near the mosque, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said.

The work was 85 percent completed, he added, Arab news reported on Friday.

The expansion work involves the removal of a number of places designated for ablution and installing them under the stairs of the courtyard. Toilets have also been installed around the edges of the courtyard.

The project, which is due to be completed at the end of this month, aims to increase the capacity of the Grand Mosque and its surrounding courtyards to provide the best service to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and to deal with crowd control and ensure the safety of visitors.