ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The Grand Mosque in Makkah was ready to receive pilgrims and worshippers at full capacity on Sunday as Saudi Arabia loosens COVID-19 restrictions, said an official here.

The Under-Secretary-General for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque, Dr. Saad bin Muhammad Al-Muhaimid, said that a plan has been implemented for the mosque to operate at full capacity whilst ensuring the safety of all, Arab news reported on Sunday.

Al-Muhaimid added that visitors to the holy mosque would still be required to wear face masks and make reservations to perform Umrah and prayers through the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna applications.

Workers at the Grand Mosque on Saturday evening were seen peeling stickers reminding people to socially distance off the floor, marking an end to the era of people in the Kingdom praying with 1-2 meter gaps between them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Sunday, social distancing would no longer be mandatory at social gatherings or in public settings including on public transport and in restaurants, cinemas, and malls.

Face masks would no longer be mandatory in outdoor settings, except for certain specific locations including the two holy mosques.