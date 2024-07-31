Open Menu

Makkhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman Pay Tribute To Poet Ibrahim Munshi

Published July 31, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ;Atif’ has said that Muhammad Ibrahim Munshi was the ideological poet of Sindh who highlighted truth as well as beauty of soil in his poetry. In his statement on the occasion of 21st death anniversary of Ibrahim Munshi Makhdoom Saeed said that Ibrahim Munshi was a nice musician who sang and presented his poetry in his voice.

Makhdoom Saeed said that first peculiarity of Ibrahim Munshi was that he was not only a poet but a good singer who always enthralled hearts of people with his tuneful voice.

Saeed further said that fragrance of his poetry enriched with the feelings of people would be remembered for long time.

Mohammad Ibrahim Soomro by his pen name Ibrahim Munshi was a Sindhi-language poet and writer. He was born on January 15, 1934, in Janhan Soomro Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad District, Sindh. He wrote seven books of poetry. He died on 31 July 2003

