Malaika Bukhari Says PML-N Has Record Of Attacking State Institutions

Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:51 PM

The PTI MNA whose eye was injured during fight in the National Assembly had urged the National Assembly Speaker to take notice of the yesterday’s incident took place in the National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2021) PTI leader Zartaj Gul has said the National Assembly membership of those PML (N) leaders should be suspended for one year who attacked the women members of the PTI yesterday.

Talking to the media persons along with other women parliamentarians including Malika Bukhari, she said the speaker should take notice of yesterday's incident and the PML (N) leaders should also seek apology over their act.

Zartaj Gul said the PML (N) is no longer a political party. She said no woman is safe from the hooliganism, abusive language and character assassination of the opposition party.

Malika Bukhari whose eye got injured in yesterday incident, in her remarks, said the PML (N) has a record of attacking institutions including the Supreme Court. She said yesterday's incident was a black day in the parliamentary history of Pakistan wherein the PML (N) crossed all the limits. She said the PML (N) should demonstrate patience in its conduct.

In her remarks, Munaza Hassan also condemned the PML (N) members for attacking and insulting the female lawmakers.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the PML (N) and the PPP have yet not submitted details of their bank accounts with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to the media persons outside the ECP in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the two parties have no record from where they received the funds.

The Minister of State asked the scrutiny committee of the ECP to expedite the process of scrutiny of their accounts.

Farrukh Habib lamented the attitude of the opposition parties during the session of National Assembly yesterday. He said Malika Bukhari's left eye cornea got injured due to the attack of the opposition.

He questioned what kind of attitude the opposition is fostering in the house.

The Minister of State said the PML (N) has a history of attacking the institutions in the past including the Supreme Court and the National Accountability Bureau.

Farrukh Habib said the opposition is neither interested in legislation nor is ready to listen to the budget speeches.

