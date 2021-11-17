UrduPoint.com

Malakand Administration Arrests 35 Narcotics' Sellers

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam has said that 35 narcotics sellers in district Malakand have been arrested while operation against the remaining 30 persons is continue and would be arrested soon

He expressed these views while talking to media while inaugurating Mohammad Zada Shaheed Narcotics Squad of Malakand Levies here along with the father of Shaheed Mohammad Zada in Levies Headquarter at Malakand.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malakand, Anwar-ul-Haq, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Batkhela, Mohibullah and Subaidar Major Malakand Levies were also present on the occasion.

The Divisional Commissioner said that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, he himself is monitoring investigation into Syed Mohammad Zada Agrawal case and informing the provincial government of every progress in this regard.

He said that an effective and decisive operation of all security and intelligence agencies would be conducted in Malakand against narcotics sellers and other anti-social elements and all roles in this illegal business would be unveiled and brought before the court of law.

The Commissioner said that in case of information about narcotics sellers and their facilitators in the jurisdiction of any Levies Station or Substation, the concerned personnel will face legal action.

On this occasion, the Commissioner also announced the formation of Mohammad Zada Social Forum and paid tributes to Shaheed Mohammad Zada for sacrificing his life for saving youth from the drugs.

