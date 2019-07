(@imziishan)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Malakand board Chakdara on Sunday announced Intermediate annual result 2019.

A total of 31121 candidates were appeared in Part-I examination out of which 18648 were declared successful with overall 59.84 percent.

Similarly, 26845 candidates out of 32124 were passed in Part-II with overall result of 83.57 percent.

