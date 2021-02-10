UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malakand Commissioner Orders Swat River's Beautification

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Malakand Commissioner orders Swat river's beautification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer Ul islam on Wednesday ordered beautification of River Swat and effective measures for curbing of illegal mining.

He passed these orders while presiding over a high-level meeting attended by Deputy Commissioners, officers of Mines and Mineral Development and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) KP at his office in Swat district.

The Commissioner reviewed various measures taken for removal of plastic waste, beautification of River Swat and stoppage of illegal mining in Malakand division. The meeting discussed various suggestions pertaining to bringing mining sector in line with the set Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Commissioner Malakand division directed the Deputy Commissioners concerned to collect data related to illegal mining in their districts and ensured implementation of SOPs for excavation and extraction of construction materials in interior of Swat River and floodplain areas.

Reviewing the issue of illegal crushing, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam said action against illegal crushing plants should be intensified.

The Deputy Commissioner Swat said so far 23 crushing plants have been sealed and fines were imposed.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Division informed that 14 crushing plants have been sealed in Malakand district.

Focusing on Swat River, Commissioner Malakand said Swat River was an identity of the district and its natural beauty would be restored to its original form and steps should be intensified in this regard. Encroachments on 99 different places on Swat River have been removed.

Commissioner Malakand Division said implementation of environmental regulations should be expedited by removing all obstacles to ensure natural flow of Swat River.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Malakand All Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

17 minutes ago

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

30 minutes ago

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

35 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

19 minutes ago

19 held with kite flying material in faisalabad

19 minutes ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges new diplomats to uph ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.