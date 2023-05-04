UrduPoint.com

Malakand Court Issues Arrest Warrants Of Murad Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A local in Dargai, Malakand on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal minister Murad Saeed in a sedition case.

The case against Murad Saeed was registered at Levies police station Dargai on April 28.

The judicial magistrate civil 2 released a bailable arrest warrant for Saeed under section 204.

Earlier on Wednesday, Murad Saeed approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to provide details of the cases registered against him.

Saeed submitted the application to the LHC and pleaded that an order should be given to provide the details of the cases registered against him.

