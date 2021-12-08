UrduPoint.com

Malakand Div To Become Polio Free By 2022; No Polio Case Reported In 2020-21

During the year 2020-21, the Malakand Division reported no polio case from the division, this was disclosed during a meeting of Divisional Task Force chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer ul Islam on Wednesday

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of nine districts of Malakand Division. Area Coordinator Malakand Division Dr. Khwaja Irfan gave a detailed briefing of the polio related progress and issues and informed that during the last one year no refusal cases occurred and there has been above 99 percent vaccine coverage during the previous two campaigns.

Dr. Irfan informed the meeting that migration of families to downtowns and hill stations in winter and summer respectively is one of the biggest hindrance in full coverage.

He said that the majority of such migration is happening in Chitral and Swat districts, adding that if the same progress was ensured then by the end of 2022 Malakand Division could become polio free division.

Presiding over the meeting Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer ul Islam said that the performance of the Health Teams and District Administration in this regard is exemplary.

He emphasized on the districts to closely work with migrating families in this regard to ensure 100% coverage of the vaccination. "We must appreciate the efforts of the Frontline health workers for their tremendous performance", said Zaheer ul Islam.

