Malakand Excise recovers 500gm ice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Excise Department Malakand Region in an action in Dargai area recovered 500gm ice worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from secret components of a car.

SHO Excise Malakand, Akif Nawaz informed that the action was taken on a tip-off about smuggling of ice drug to Swat through Malakand Pass.

He said a car bearing number plat MRA 1363 was signaled to stop at Dargai Phatat and after a detailed search, 500 gm ice drug was recovered from its secret cavities.

The accused identified as Azeem Khan, son of Farman Shah, a resident of Sakhakot was taken into custody and shifted to Excise Office Swat for further interrogation.