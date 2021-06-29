UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malakand Excise Recovers 500gm Ice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Malakand Excise recovers 500gm ice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Excise Department Malakand Region in an action in Dargai area recovered 500gm ice worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from secret components of a car.

SHO Excise Malakand, Akif Nawaz informed that the action was taken on a tip-off about smuggling of ice drug to Swat through Malakand Pass.

He said a car bearing number plat MRA 1363 was signaled to stop at Dargai Phatat and after a detailed search, 500 gm ice drug was recovered from its secret cavities.

The accused identified as Azeem Khan, son of Farman Shah, a resident of Sakhakot was taken into custody and shifted to Excise Office Swat for further interrogation.

Related Topics

Swat Car Malakand Dargai From General Motors

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

6 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.