Malakand firing leaves five dead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Five people were killed in Malakand on Saturday when a man opened fire on his wife and father-in-law over a domestic dispute.

According to a private news channel and police officials, the accused entered his father-in-law’s house and started shooting, killing his wife, father-in-law, and three others before fleeing the scene.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, while police have launched a search operation to arrest the suspect.