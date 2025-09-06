Malakand Firing Leaves Five Dead
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Five people were killed in Malakand on Saturday when a man opened fire on his wife and father-in-law over a domestic dispute.
According to a private news channel and police officials, the accused entered his father-in-law’s house and started shooting, killing his wife, father-in-law, and three others before fleeing the scene.
The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, while police have launched a search operation to arrest the suspect.
