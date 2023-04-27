Malakand, Hazara attract 86,000 tourists during Eid days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The tourist areas of Malakand and Hazara divisions have attracted over 86,000 tourists, trekkers and mountaineers during the Eid holidays.

According to sources in KP tourism department, around 37,885 tourists visited Kaghan and Naran valleys in Manshera, 4,549 by Kalash Garam Cheshma and 155 by Mastooj in Chitral districts.

Similarly, 1,281 tourists were received by Kumrat Dir Upper, 17,238 by Malam Jabba Swat and 25,268 by Galayat valleys in Abbottabad.

The tourism police deployed at these hilly places have assisted the tourists.

A large number of tourists, mountaineers and hikers along with families were still present in these tourist resorts, enjoying its mesmerizing beauty.