Malakand-III HPP Ideal, Profitable Source Of Income For KP: CM’s Aide

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy, Planning and Development, Sarfraz Ali Shah on Monday said that the Malakand-III hydropower project is an ideal and profitable source of income for the provincial government

The project, he said besides generating cheap electricity also irrigating around 25000 acres of agricultural land.

He expressed these views while addressing a briefing organized on the occasion of his visit to Malakand III Power Project on Monday. He said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constructed it with its own resources in a short period at a very low cost

He said that it is an excellent and exemplary project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to generate cheap electricity in a short period with its resources, which is benefiting the provincial government to the tone of billions of rupees annually.

Construction work on this project was started in the year 2002 and was completed in six years (in 2008) at a cost of Rs.4 billion. He said that the project has so far. earned a receipt of Rs32 billion rupees from this project. The

power generated by the project has been added to the national grid of power supply.

Apart earning handsome receipt, the project is also a source of employment opportunities for the residents of the area.

He said that the hydropower project stands as an important source of renewable energy, an example of successful use

of water resources for both power generation and agricultural development.

The innovative initiatives and achievements in the hydropower complex indicate commitment towards bringing improvement in efficiency and overall operations of the project.

