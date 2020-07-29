MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) ::District Press Club (DPC) Malakand here Wednesday arranged a condolence reference wherein fateha was offered for the son of senior journalist, Arif Yousafzai who died in a fire eruption incident.

The condolence reference was attended by a large number of journalists including office bearers of the press club.

Expressing heartfelt grief, attendants prayed for eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with patience and equanimity.