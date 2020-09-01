UrduPoint.com
Malakand Levies Recover Heavy Amount Of Explosive, Arrest Two

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:29 PM

The personnel of Malakand Levies here on Tuesday foiled a major sabotage activity by confiscating a heavy amount of explosive material and arresting the accused involved from Batkhela area

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The personnel of Malakand Levies here on Tuesday foiled a major sabotage activity by confiscating a heavy amount of explosive material and arresting the accused involved from Batkhela area .

Commandant Levies Force, Malakand, Rehan Khattak told the media person that a tip-off about smuggling of explosive material from Dargai to Lower Dir was received and to frustrate the bid, a team under the headship of Deputy Commandant, Suhail Ahmad was formed.

He said the Levies Force erected barricades at Batkhela and signaled a suspicious Suzuki van to stop. Upon thorough checking of the vehicle, he said 150kg explosive material and seven bundles of detonating wire was recovered from secret cavities of the van.

The Levies Commandant said two persons identified as Ehsanullah, son of Sayyed Umar and Noor Khan, son of Aminullah, residents of Dargai were arrested and the vehicles was impounded.

The arrested accused will be interrogated to ascertain where and why the explosive material was being carried.

He further informed that operation against anti-social elements and saboteurs would continue with full strength.

He said the force had pledged to wipe out Malakand from narcotics and anti-social elements at all cost.

