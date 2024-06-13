Open Menu

Malakand People To Soon Have Modern Healthcare Facilities: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Malakand people to soon have modern healthcare facilities: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Works and Communication (C&W), Shakil Ahmad and Health Minister, Sayyed Qasim Ali Shah have said that steps on urgent basis were needed to provide modern healthcare facilities to the people of Malakand.

The prime focus of the incumbent KP government was to ensure provision of best possible medical cover to the people at their doorstep.

The ministers said this during a meeting held to review health facilities in Malakand district on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by the MPA Gul Ibrahim, Secretary Health Department Mehmood Aslam, DG Health, DHO Malakand, MS Hospital and relevant officials.

Minister C&W said there was a need to upgrade rural health centers (RHCs), basic health units (BHUs) and address the issue of staff shortage at hospitals besides equipping the health facilities with modern medical machinery to ensure proper medical facilities to the people of Malakand.

The health minister on the occasion assured the meeting that all issues related to the healthcare in Malakand will be resolved on priority basis to provide better healthcare services to the people.

APP/vak

