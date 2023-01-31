UrduPoint.com

Malakand Police Organize Quran Khwani For Martyred Of Peshawar Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 10:44 PM

The district police here on Tuesday organized Quran Khwani for the departed souls of the martyred of Peshawar Police Line blast and prayed for early recovery of the injured

The gathering for the recitation of the Holy Quran was held at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines Swat and attended by Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer Swat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Malakand said that the police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has always rendered matchless sacrifices for the sake of the nation and their services would be remembered with golden words in history.

He extended grief over the incident and said that culprits should be brought into the court of justice.

Later, Sajjad Khan visited the newly established Police Hospital Swat in Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Line Swat and inspected different sections of the hospital. He also visited the ongoing police training courses in the First Aid and Bomb Disposal Unit.

