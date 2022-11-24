Malakand safe for tourists; law & order under control: RPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan on Thursday said that whole Malakand Division was safe for tourists and there was no law and order situation due to comprehensive measures taken by the law enforcement agencies.

Consecutive police search and strike operations were made in Malakand Division and the whole region was safe and clear, the RPO added during his visit to newly constructed offices and a mosque at District Police Office (DPO) in Alpori, District Shangla.

He further said that due to huge sacrifices of KP Police, peace had been restored in the entire province, adding that they would continue their efforts and duties to maintain peace in future as well.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting of the local elders at the DPO office he said that there was mutual trust between the public and the police which helped in ensuring peace in the region.

He added that Jirga was an inalienable element of Pashtoon culture and keeping in view the importance of the alternate dispute resolution mechanism, Jirga should be strengthened to resolve the minor disputes out of court.

He shed light on control of narcotics and said that unfortunately today the drug addiction was spreading among the youth, among whom the (ab)use of Ice drug was on top of all the other narcotics.

He asked the notables to cooperate with the police to make the society free of drugs to secure the future of young generation.

Earlier, he along with Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai inaugurated the newly constructed offices and a mosque in district police office at Alpori.

Both the officers, during their visit, reviewed the ongoing construction work of police infrastructure at district headquarters, while they were briefed by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Imran regarding prevailing law and order situation in the entire district.

Upon their arrival at police line, a smart contingent of police presented them guard of honour and they placed floral wreath on Yadgar-i- Shuhada.