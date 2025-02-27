Malakand Ulema announce to observe fasting and Eid with Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A convention of religious scholars from all sects was held in Malakand, wherein they announced to observe fasting and Eid in accordance with the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision.

The district administration on Thursday said the religious leaders agreed to follow the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal regarding sighting of the moon both for Ramadan and Eid ul Fitar.

At the conference, the scholars urged the provincial government to refrain from imposing its decision on this matter.

