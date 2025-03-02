Open Menu

Malakand University Lecturer Dismissed Over Harassment Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A lecturer at Malakand University has been dismissed from his position after harassment charges against him were proven.

The university syndicate took this decision following the recommendations of the Anti-Harassment Committee, said the spokesperson of the varsity on Sunday.

According to details, a case against Abdul Haseeb was registered on February 4, when a female student from the urdu department accused him of abduction and sexual harassment.

After the complaint, the university administration suspended the lecturer and referred the matter to the Anti-Harassment Committee.

The committee found the lecturer guilty of harassment allegations and recommended his dismissal.

On Saturday, the university syndicate officially decided to terminate the lecturer based on the committee's findings.

The university would issue official notification of the lecturer's dismissal on Monday, added the spokesperson.

