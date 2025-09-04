Malakand University Seminar Highlights Seerat-un-Nabi As Guiding Light For Digital Age
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The University of Malakand on Thursday hosted a one-day seminar on “The Responsibilities of the State in the Effective Use of Social Media: In the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)”.
The keynote speaker was Dr Muhammad Rasool Khan, Sheikh-ul-Hadith, Jamia-tul-Muhsinat, Jabgai, Timergara.
Opening the session, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, highlighted the importance of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in contemporary times.
Dr. Rasool Khan stressed that the misuse of social media has emerged as a grave challenge for Islamic society.
He said that while social media in itself is not harmful, its use must strictly conform to the teachings of the Qur’an and Sunnah.
He further emphasized that it is the responsibility of the State of Pakistan to curb online indecency through effective legislation and regulatory bodies such as PEMRA, in order to protect the youth.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rasheed Ahmad graced the seminar as the chief guest.
In his address, he underlined that for educated Muslim youth, there can be no greater role model than Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
He noted that social media also carries beneficial Islamic content which should be promoted among young people so they may benefit from it.
He added that no figure in human history can be compared to the Prophet (PBUH), who should be regarded as a true beacon of guidance for success in this world and the Hereafter.
The Vice Chancellor thanked the guest speaker and organizers for holding the seminar on such a vital topic. The event was jointly organized by the Directorate of Student Societies and the Department of Islamic Studies.
Deans, faculty members, and a large number of students attended the seminar and appreciated the thought-provoking discussions.
