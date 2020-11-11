Malakand University to hold MA/MSc exams from Nov 26

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :University of Malakand has announced a schedule for annual examinations of masters level degrees.

According to the notification issued by Controller of Examinations, the exams for MA/MSc will commence from November 26, 2020.

It says roll number slips have been dispatched on the mentioned addresses of the students.

The roll numbers slips could also be downloaded from the University's website.

All the candidates are strictly directed to observe SOPs against COVID-19 pandemic.