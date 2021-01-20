UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malakand's Citizens Exempted From Tax Till June 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Malakand's citizens exempted from tax till June 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Sardar Ali Khawaja Wednesday said that the citizenry of Malakand Division were exempted from taxes till June 2023 in the light of decision taken by Federal government.

However, some contractors of the area have been served notices to ensure tax deduction following prescribed rates, rules and regulations.

He was talking to a delegation of contractors led by President All Contractors Association Malakand Division, Ikram Ullah.

He rejected the impression that tax was being imposed in Malakand Division and said that those contractors who have annual turnover of more than Rs 100 million were bound to pay tax against their selling following approved rates.

Chief Commissioner said that those contractors of settled and merged areas who have acquired national tax numbers have to file their tax returns timely adding that contractors of tribal areas could claim tax exemption in returns following proper procedure.

He said that authorities could take action against a person who failed to fulfill its responsibilities in this connection.

He also directed Commissioner Withholding Zone, Muhammad Ayaz to resolve the problems of contractors regarding deduction in bills under the head of Income Tax and Withholding Tax.

Related Topics

Malakand June All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

1 minute ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

16 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

31 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

31 minutes ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches rehabilitation projec ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.