PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Sardar Ali Khawaja Wednesday said that the citizenry of Malakand Division were exempted from taxes till June 2023 in the light of decision taken by Federal government.

However, some contractors of the area have been served notices to ensure tax deduction following prescribed rates, rules and regulations.

He was talking to a delegation of contractors led by President All Contractors Association Malakand Division, Ikram Ullah.

He rejected the impression that tax was being imposed in Malakand Division and said that those contractors who have annual turnover of more than Rs 100 million were bound to pay tax against their selling following approved rates.

Chief Commissioner said that those contractors of settled and merged areas who have acquired national tax numbers have to file their tax returns timely adding that contractors of tribal areas could claim tax exemption in returns following proper procedure.

He said that authorities could take action against a person who failed to fulfill its responsibilities in this connection.

He also directed Commissioner Withholding Zone, Muhammad Ayaz to resolve the problems of contractors regarding deduction in bills under the head of Income Tax and Withholding Tax.