Malakhra Organize At First Day Of Qalandar’s Urs

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM

On the first day of the 773rd Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, the Sindh Sports Department organized the traditional game of Wrestling under the leadership of Sports Officer Maryam Kerio

SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) On the first day of the 773rd Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, the Sindh sports Department organized the traditional game of Wrestling under the leadership of Sports Officer Maryam Kerio.

Deputy Commissioner Sehwan Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri inaugurated the three-day Malakhade competition.

Wrestling is a famous traditional game of ancient strength testing of Sindh, which has great importance in Sindhi culture.

This game is based on a test of strength between two wrestlers, where the wrestlers try to knock each other down to the ground.

The history of Wrestling popularly known as ‘MALH’is very old and this game has great importance in the fairs and celebrations of Sindh.

On the first day of the Urs Mubarak, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri attended the Malakhara competitions as the special guest and encouraged the wrestlers, saying that Malh is a Sindhi cultural and traditional sport for which every possible effort will be made to promote it.

Gul Hassan Chandio, Huzoor Bakhsh Zardari, Sajjad Leghari, Ghulam Hussain Pathan, Gul Hassan Chandio, Rahab Sheedi Mausan Behan and others participated on this occasion.

The wrestlers defeated the wrestlers of the first, second and third groups using different methods in the arena and achieved success.

Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Waqas Malook, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sehwan Ahmed Bakhsh Rahujo, Mazhar Khaskheli and Sikandar Chandio were also present on this occasion.

