Malakhra Organize At First Day Of Qalandar’s Urs
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM
On the first day of the 773rd Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, the Sindh Sports Department organized the traditional game of Wrestling under the leadership of Sports Officer Maryam Kerio
SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) On the first day of the 773rd Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, the Sindh sports Department organized the traditional game of Wrestling under the leadership of Sports Officer Maryam Kerio.
Deputy Commissioner Sehwan Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri inaugurated the three-day Malakhade competition.
Wrestling is a famous traditional game of ancient strength testing of Sindh, which has great importance in Sindhi culture.
This game is based on a test of strength between two wrestlers, where the wrestlers try to knock each other down to the ground.
The history of Wrestling popularly known as ‘MALH’is very old and this game has great importance in the fairs and celebrations of Sindh.
On the first day of the Urs Mubarak, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri attended the Malakhara competitions as the special guest and encouraged the wrestlers, saying that Malh is a Sindhi cultural and traditional sport for which every possible effort will be made to promote it.
Gul Hassan Chandio, Huzoor Bakhsh Zardari, Sajjad Leghari, Ghulam Hussain Pathan, Gul Hassan Chandio, Rahab Sheedi Mausan Behan and others participated on this occasion.
The wrestlers defeated the wrestlers of the first, second and third groups using different methods in the arena and achieved success.
Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Waqas Malook, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sehwan Ahmed Bakhsh Rahujo, Mazhar Khaskheli and Sikandar Chandio were also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad
Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots
Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025
FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser
Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition
Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad8 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation5 minutes ago
-
FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef13 minutes ago
-
Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser21 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads21 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to provide maximum relief to people: Afzal21 minutes ago
-
High level WB delegation visits Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad35 minutes ago
-
One killed two injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
95% water supply in Islamabad allocated to urban area, senate body told35 minutes ago
-
2 held as operation against kite suppliers continues2 minutes ago
-
CPO Hamdani awards appreciation certificates to 14 cops2 minutes ago