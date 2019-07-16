UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malala, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg To Attend Science Fair: Fawad

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 24 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:58 PM

Malala, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg to attend science fair: Fawad

The science fest will be held on October 17.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Malala Yousafzai, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg will attend the first ever science festival in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the science fest will be held on October 17.

He said that a conference in connection with Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s birth anniversary will be held on October 17.

He said that Malala Yousafzai, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and other renowned international personalities will be invited to the event.

The government will organise a science fair this year to provide an opportunity to the youth to showcase their innovations.

Fawad Chaudhary had earlier announced that the government is initiating a program to provide funds for the technology related projects.

Taking to Twitter, the science and technology minister invited ideas from the tech geeks of Pakistan.

He said that government will provide 70 to 100 per cent loan for execution of tech based business ideas.

For that, tech savvy people would have to register themselves for the first ever Pakistan Science Fair to be held in July.

“If you have any tech based business Idea and you want sponsorship, we will give you seventy to hundred percent loan for execution of your idea, get yourself registered for evaluation of your Ideas in July, get ready #PakistanScienceFair2019” Fawad Chaudhry wrote.

Related Topics

Pakistan Malala Yousafzai Loan Technology Business Twitter Bill Gates Mark Zuckerberg July October Fawad Chaudhry Event From Government

Recent Stories

Bureau of Statistics (BoS) unveils multiple indica ..

2 minutes ago

Vehicle lifter gang busted in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

4 minutes ago

Theme based restaurants changing capital's food la ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Reporter Denied New Passport After Return ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Lunar Launch Likely Delayed Due to Leak in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.