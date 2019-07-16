Malala, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg to attend science fair: Fawad

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Malala Yousafzai, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg will attend the first ever science festival in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that the science fest will be held on October 17.

He said that a conference in connection with Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s birth anniversary will be held on October 17.

He said that Malala Yousafzai, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and other renowned international personalities will be invited to the event.

The government will organise a science fair this year to provide an opportunity to the youth to showcase their innovations.

Fawad Chaudhary had earlier announced that the government is initiating a program to provide funds for the technology related projects.

Taking to Twitter, the science and technology minister invited ideas from the tech geeks of Pakistan.

He said that government will provide 70 to 100 per cent loan for execution of tech based business ideas.

For that, tech savvy people would have to register themselves for the first ever Pakistan Science Fair to be held in July.

“If you have any tech based business Idea and you want sponsorship, we will give you seventy to hundred percent loan for execution of your idea, get yourself registered for evaluation of your Ideas in July, get ready #PakistanScienceFair2019” Fawad Chaudhry wrote.