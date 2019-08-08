(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai Thursday called on all the South Asians, the international community and authorities concerned to respond to suffering of Kashmiris

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai Thursday called on all the South Asians, the international community and authorities concerned to respond to suffering of Kashmiris.

"Whatever disagreement we may have... Must focus on peacefully resolving the seven-decade conflict in Kashmir," Malala said in a tweet on Thursday.

She appealed for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, saying "we can all live in peace" and there was no need to "hurt each other".

Malala's statement comes after the Indian government on August 5 revoked Article 370 of the constitution that gave special status to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the occupied state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

She said,"The people of Kashmir have lived in conflict since I was a child, since my mother and father were children, since my grandparents were young." Malala, 22, said she cared about Kashmir since "South Asia is my home, a home I share with 1.8 billion people, including Kashmiris".

The region represented different cultures, religions, languages, cuisines and customs, she said and expressed the hope that "we can all live in peace".

"There is no need for us to continue to suffer and hurt each other," she said.

Malala said she was worried mostly about the women and children in the Indian occupied Kashmir, since they were the "most vulnerable to violence and most likely to suffer losses in conflict".