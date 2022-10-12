UrduPoint.com

Malala Commends Spirit Of Girls For Education Despite Devastating Flood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Noble Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, after her visit to a tent school of Juhi, one of the most affected towns in Sindh , commended spirit of girls for receiving education despite devastating flood

Malala, in her meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at Karachi on Wednesday, said that the education of the school going children living in camps has been affected badly.

"I have visited a tent girls schools and spent some time with the students, their morale was high and their spirit for receiving education was commendable," she observed.

The chief minister and the Noble laureate discussed overall flood situation, its devastation and the rehabilitation needs of displaced population.

Murad Ali Shah said that Malala's visit to flood hit areas of Dadu and meeting with the affected families living in camps would help further highlighting plight of affected population and need of supporting their rehabilitation.

The CM said that the floods have damaged 12000 schools completely or partially apart from affecting education of two million children in Sindh.

He urged Malala to visit our schools and meet with students once the water was evacuated so that their spirit for receiving education could be inculcated. At this Malala said she would be visiting Pakistan and meeting with students for highlighting importance of education.

The CM thanked Malala for the visit and he presented her memento, Ajrak and Khais as token of respect and appreciations.

Earlier, Malala Yousafzai reached at a relief camp set up on embankments of MNV drain in Johi where she was warmly received by flood affected women. She interacted with the IDP's and listened to problems they were facing in aftermath of the devastating floods.

The Noble laureate spent some time in the girls Primary school set up in the tent city and also conducted a class there. At the occasion Sohaila a tent school student also sung a song for Malala.

