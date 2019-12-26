Malala declared 'most famous teenager of the world

(@FahadShabbir)

Malala Yousafzai has been declared as "the most famous teenager in the world by UN " in its Decade in Review

UN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Malala Yousafzai has been declared as "the most famous teenager in the world by UN " in its Decade in Review.In part one of its review series, which takes into account events that happened between 2010 and the end of 2013, the UN highlighted the devastating Haiti earthquake in 2010, the beginning of the ongoing Syrian conflict for 2011 and Malala's work in favour of girls' education for the year 2012.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace prize in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.On October 2012, Malala was shot in the head at point-blank range by the Taliban as she was returning home from her school in Swat valley.