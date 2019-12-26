UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malala Declared 'most Famous Teenager Of The World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:37 PM

Malala declared 'most famous teenager of the world

Malala Yousafzai has been declared as "the most famous teenager in the world by UN " in its Decade in Review

UN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Malala Yousafzai has been declared as "the most famous teenager in the world by UN " in its Decade in Review.In part one of its review series, which takes into account events that happened between 2010 and the end of 2013, the UN highlighted the devastating Haiti earthquake in 2010, the beginning of the ongoing Syrian conflict for 2011 and Malala's work in favour of girls' education for the year 2012.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace prize in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.On October 2012, Malala was shot in the head at point-blank range by the Taliban as she was returning home from her school in Swat valley.

Related Topics

Taliban Malala Yousafzai Earthquake World United Nations Syria Education Swat Haiti October From

Recent Stories

IHC upholds appointment of Haq as PRCS chairman

6 minutes ago

Russia Capable of Completing Nord Stream 2 Constru ..

5 minutes ago

BMP claims major victory in FPCCI's polls, group's ..

5 minutes ago

Govt files review petition in SC against verdict o ..

23 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei Says Plot to Undermine Revolutiona ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet Imposes 2-Year Ban on Buying Forei ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.