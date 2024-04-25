Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

(@Abdulla99267510)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2024) Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Thursday expressed unwavering support for the people of Gaza.

Taking to Instagram, Malala Yousafzai expressed her unwavering support for the people of Gaza, aiming to dispel any confusion. She condemned the actions of the Israeli government as violations of international law and war crimes, vowing to continue advocating for a ceasefire and urgent humanitarian aid delivery.

Expressing distress over the ongoing atrocities against Palestinians, Yousafzai highlighted the critical need for a ceasefire, especially following the discovery of mass graves in Gaza.

She underscored her stance against violence targeting innocent civilians and stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza, urging their voices to be heard and their demands addressed.

Malala's statement comes amidst criticism regarding her involvement in producing "Suffs," a Broadway musical about the suffrage movement in the US, alongside Clinton. The collaboration has sparked online backlash, with some questioning Yousafzai's alignment with her principles, given Clinton's past positions on Gaza and Israel.

Criticism has been directed at Clinton for her previous writings and actions, including her opposition to a complete ceasefire in Gaza and her defense of Israel.