Malala is Pride of Pakistan; says Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has said Malala Yousafzai is an example to follow for others as she lit the candle of knowledge in the darkness of ignorance.In his message on Malala Day, the chief minister said that celebration of Malala Day at global level is a tribute to the efforts made by the Pakistani girls for providing education to the local women.

She defeated fanaticism through education and proved that human beings can do anything with hard work and consistent efforts, he said.Buzdar said Malala Yousafzai is a pride of Pakistan in the world who emerged as a symbol of bravery and commitment at an early age.

The Punjab government is following the policy of providing equal opportunities for education and development to all women, he concluded.