Malala Renews Call For Gaza Easefire
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2024 | 12:53 PM
The Nobel laureate highlights the plight of over 600,000 children in Gaza who are currently unable to attend school.
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) Nobel laureate and social activist Malala Yousafzai urged for a ceasefire in Gaza once more on Saturday.
In her statement, Malala highlighted the plight of over 600,000 children in Gaza who are currently unable to attend school.
Malala emphasized the severe impact of living under constant threat of bombings on the physical and mental health of children.
She called on the international community to unite in ending the violence and to persistently advocate for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
She expressed that it is unacceptable for innocent children to endure such dire conditions and fight for survival.
