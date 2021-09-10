UrduPoint.com

Malala Says Mere Statements Of Taliban For Women’s Rights Are Not Sufficient

Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:42 PM

The Nobel laureate has urged the UN to ensure the protection of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, adding that UN must remember its commitment to protecting the dignity of the human person.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2021) Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai said that mere statements coming from the Taliban were not sufficient as they must assure protection of rights of all women and girls in Afghanistan.

Malala said that all the women and girls must be assured of their right to education.

She expressed these words while addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the situation in Afghanistan.

Malala said that international human rights laws guarantee education rights for women. She said the right to education is not only for individuals. She said that the girls need education for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. She urged the UN to ensure the protection of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, adding that UN must remember its commitment to protecting the dignity of the human person.

Malala told the UNSC that secondary schools have shut and teachers and students have been told to wait at home. Female teachers, she said, no longer have jobs because they are not allowed to teach boys.

Calling on the UN, Malala asked for a robust monitoring system to be put in place so human rights abuses can be tracked in Afghanistan, especially regarding girl's education.

Malala further asked for a significant increase in humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan so schools can open and operate safely.

She added that additional assistance should be given to Afghanistan's neighbours so the education of refugee children can be ensured.

UN presence in all areas of Afghanistan is needed more than ever, she added.

