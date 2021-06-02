Malala to feature on British Vogue magazine’s July 2021 cover  

, ,

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 2nd, 2021) Education activist Malala Yousufzai will star on British Vogue's July 2021 cover, the magazine said.

Taking to Twitter, the magazine shared a photo of the cover of the July issue in which Malala can be seen in a striking red Stella McCartney dress, with the words "The extraordinary life of Malala. Survivor, activist, legend" at the bottom.

She was photographed by British fashion photographer Nick Knight.

The issue features an in depth interview with Sirin Kale.

Taking to Instagram, British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful shared a long note.

“When it comes to people I admire, Malala Yousafzai is right at the top,” said Edward.

He said: “At 23, the world’s most famous university graduate has already lived so many lives.

Activist, author, tireless campaigner for girls’ education, daughter, sister, student and survivor,”.

He further said that Malala was a young teenager with a passion for learning, raising voice for the girls denied the right to learn.

The Editor also wrote that a near-fatal attempt on her life in 2012 or what she could call the incident that brought her to Britain for specialist surgery but she didn’t stop there.

According to Enninful, Malala spoke about “everything from her post-uni wobbles to her move into tv production and her eloquent thoughts on wearing the headscarf – and even her trepidation about love and relationships in her interview.

“A new side to Malala is revealed," he added while urging people the interview in full.