Malala Urges International Community To Take Measures For Peaceful Resolution Of Kashmir

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:19 PM

Malala urges international community to take measures for peaceful resolution of Kashmir

Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai while expressing sorrow over deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir urged international community to resolve Kashmir issue

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Nobel prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai while expressing sorrow over deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir urged international community to resolve Kashmir issue.In her message on social networking site twitter Malala Yousafzai said that "The people of Kashmir have been living in conflict since I was a child, since my mother and father were children, since my grandparents were young.She in her two-page long statement said that the people of Kashmir have lived in conflict since I was a child, since my mother and father were children, since my grandparents were young.

For seven decades the children of Kashmir have grown up amidst violence.I care about Kashmir because south Asia is my home, a home I share with 1.8 billion people including Kashmiris.

We represent different cultures, religions, languages, cuisines and customs.

And I believe we all can live in peace. I know we can appreciate the gifts that all of our people, in all their diversity, contribute to our world.She further wrote, "There is no need for us to continue to suffer and hurt each other.Today I worried about the safety of the Kashmiri children and women, the most vulnerable to violence and the most likely to suffer losses in conflict.I hope all South Asians, the international community and concerned authorities respond to their suffering.

Whatever disagreements we may have, we must always defend human rights, priorities the safety of children and women and focus on peacefully resolving the seven decade old conflict in Kashmir.

