Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

The Nobel laureate has expressed her feelings after landing in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2022) Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai arrived in Pakistan along with her father Ziauddin Yousufzai on Tuesday.

Malala during her visit is due to attend multiple seminars and sessions before departing from the country on December 16.

She would also attend an event organized by the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to honour her contributions to the field of education.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "That wonderful feeling of arriving back home in Pakistan never gets old,".

She made this Tweet after landing in Lahore.

Last time, Malala visited Pakistan two months back when she visited flood-affected areas of the country.