Malala Will Produce Dramas, Children Series And Documentaries With Apple

Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:36 PM

The 23-year old Nobel laureate is much excited to expand her already existing partnership with Apple.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 9th, 2021) Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai will produce several new programmes including dramas, children series and documentaries.

The Nobel prize Laureate partnered with Apple Inc to expand an already partnership with Apple.

Taking to her Instagram, the 23-year old education rights activist also expressed gratitude, saying that it was really much exciting to work with AppleTV.

She wrote: “I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements and inspire children to dream. And I’m thrilled to partner with @appletv to help bring new stories to life – and to support women, young people, writers and artists in reflecting the world as they see it,”.

She also said: “Today I’m announcing a multi-year programming partnership with Apple TV+ that will span dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation and children’s series. Link in bio,”.

Apple had earlier produced a documentary about Malala in 2015 and later worked for the Malala Fund in 2018 which aimed to promote secondary education to girls across the globe.

