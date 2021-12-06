Malala wishes happy birthday to her best friend

(@FahadShabbir)

The Nobel Laurates has shared pictures with her best friend Ellen Hahn on different occasions since they became friends.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2021) Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai celebrated birthday of her best friend.

Taking to Instagram, Nobel Laureate shared the pictures of her bestie Eellen Hahn and wished her on her special day. She recalled the 15th birthday of Hahn she had wished her when they became friends. She wrote, “I remember wishing you your 15th birthday when we became friends in school. feels like it was yesterday. I cherish every moment we spent together at every stage of life and grow together as besties may every birthday and every day of your life be filled with happiness and joy.

Can’t wait for many more birthdays to come until we celebrate your 100th birthday (hope I am alive by then @eellenhahn,”.

Malala could be seen holding hands with the birthday girl and posing behind a cake. In another picture, the duo is seen holding balloons.

She also shared pictures with her friends on different occasions including her nikkah ceremony, one picture from a group study session and the other was from a casual meet up.