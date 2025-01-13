Open Menu

Malala Wraps Up Pakistan Visit On Note To Advance Girls’ Education

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai returned home on Monday after wrapping her visit to Pakistan, where she attended the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities

Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz and Director Home Publicity, Press Information Department Nergis Shazia Chaudhary bid farewell to Malala at the Islamabad International Airport.

As a guest of honour, Malala addressed the concluding session of the conference and emphasized on promoting women’s literacy and empowerment.

She highlighted the alarming crisis faced by millions of girls around the world, with 120 million girls currently out of school due to various socio-economic and political factors.

Reflecting on her own journey, Malala, who began her advocacy for education in Pakistan, expressed that the country would always hold a special place in her heart.

