Malala Yousafzai Arrives In Karachi To Visit Flood-affected Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 11, 2022 | 03:10 PM

The Nobel laureate is visiting the affected areas to raise awareness at the international level about devastation in Sindh and Balochistan caused by climate change.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2022) Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai on Tuesday arrived in Karachi to visit the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

The parents and other family members of Malala also accompanied her amid strict security arrangements.

She is visiting the affected areas to raise

international awareness about the devastation caused by climate change in the South Asian nation.

Yousufzai is also likely to extend assistance from the Malala Fund for flood relief.

Pakistan witnessed more than usual monsoon showers this season that sparked countrywide flooding and left a third of the nation underwater, causing damage to standing crops and roads and rail tracks in Sindh and Balochistan.

Last month, the Malala Fund issued an emergency relief grant to the International Rescue Committee (IRC). The IRC will use the funds to provide psychosocial support to girls and women in flood-hit Sindh and Balochistan.

The funding will also be used to deliver emergency education services to ensure girls continue their education. The assistance from the Malala Fund will help repair and rehabilitate ten damaged government schools for girls.

This is the second time that the 2014 Nobel peace prize winner has visited Pakistan.

In October 2012, Yousafzai — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley.

She suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the military hospital in Peshawar but was later flown to London for further treatment.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation.

She has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance to the Taliban's efforts of denying women education and other rights.

