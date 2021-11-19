UrduPoint.com

Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik Celebrate Marriage At Feya Knightsbridge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:41 PM

Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik celebrate marriage at Feya Knightsbridge

The couple arrived at the café established by Zahra Khan—a UK-based Pakistan entrepreneur, and happily mingled with the customers and chatted about the women in business.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2021) Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai and Asser Malik celebrated their marriage at Feya Knightsbridge.

The newlywed couple was seen for the first time at FeyaKnightsbridge—an eatery that was established buy a Pakistan woman entrepreneur Zahra Khan.

Malala Yousufzai and Asser Malik both are seen posting with a cake with “congratulations” inscribed with chocolate.

Later, the couple posed with the chef who runs the café in the fashion district of London. The people recognized the couple and took pictures with them.

Talking to the reporters, Zahra Khan said, “ it was a privilege to host the couple,”. She said that the coupled arrived at the café unannounced for brunch but the staff decided to treat them and celebrate their happy occasion.

“The couple is extremely humble and sociable and they mingled with other customers,” said Khan, adding that they also talked about the women in business, charity projects and life in general.

“They are a perfect couple,” she said.

Zahra Khan is the first Pakistani woman who was nominated as one of the world’s most impactful and game-changing entrepreneurs.

Khan who belongs to Lahore made her name and space to the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe List in the retail and e-commerce category.

Khan founded Feya and Dyce cafes near the iconic Harrods and Selfridges retail stores in the upscale part of Central London in Knightsbridge and Oxford Street after graduating from celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay’s culinary academy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Malala Yousafzai Business Europe Marriage Forbes London Buy Oxford Women From

Recent Stories

Belarusian Investigators Recognize 65 People as Vi ..

Belarusian Investigators Recognize 65 People as Victims in Border Violence Case

31 seconds ago
 Elderly man killed while crossing rail track

Elderly man killed while crossing rail track

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Sikh ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Sikh pilgrims during Guru Nanak ann ..

8 minutes ago
 Initiatives being taken to improve condition of pu ..

Initiatives being taken to improve condition of public hospitals

8 minutes ago
 Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with ..

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with rambling hours-long rant

8 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close up, welcoming fresh Japan stimu ..

Tokyo stocks close up, welcoming fresh Japan stimulus

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.