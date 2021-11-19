Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik celebrate marriage at Feya Knightsbridge

(@FahadShabbir)

The couple arrived at the café established by Zahra Khan—a UK-based Pakistan entrepreneur, and happily mingled with the customers and chatted about the women in business.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2021) Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai and Asser Malik celebrated their marriage at Feya Knightsbridge.

Malala Yousufzai and Asser Malik both are seen posting with a cake with “congratulations” inscribed with chocolate.

Later, the couple posed with the chef who runs the café in the fashion district of London. The people recognized the couple and took pictures with them.

Talking to the reporters, Zahra Khan said, “ it was a privilege to host the couple,”. She said that the coupled arrived at the café unannounced for brunch but the staff decided to treat them and celebrate their happy occasion.

“The couple is extremely humble and sociable and they mingled with other customers,” said Khan, adding that they also talked about the women in business, charity projects and life in general.

“They are a perfect couple,” she said.

Zahra Khan is the first Pakistani woman who was nominated as one of the world’s most impactful and game-changing entrepreneurs.

Khan who belongs to Lahore made her name and space to the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe List in the retail and e-commerce category.

Khan founded Feya and Dyce cafes near the iconic Harrods and Selfridges retail stores in the upscale part of Central London in Knightsbridge and Oxford Street after graduating from celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay’s culinary academy.